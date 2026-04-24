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Kerala fireworks unit blast: Death toll in explosion rises to 15

Police said the condition of three more injured persons remains critical.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsKeralaExplosionFireworks

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