<p>Thrissur (Kerala): The death toll in the Mundathikode fireworks manufacturing unit explosion rose to 15 after its licensee succumbed to burn injuries on Friday.</p>.<p>Mundathikode Satheesh, who had suffered over 80 per cent burns in the April 21 incident, died in the burns ICU at Thrissur Medical College in the afternoon, police said.</p>.Thrissur fireworks unit blast: SIT probe underway, Kerala DGP says cause to be ascertained soon.<p>Satheesh had been associated with Thrissur Pooram fireworks for the past 14 years.</p>.<p>Officials from the College Police Station said that Satheesh was the license holder for the fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathikode, where multiple explosions occurred on the afternoon of April 21.</p>.<p>The unit had been preparing fireworks for Thiruvambadi Devaswom, one of the participating temples in the Thrissur Pooram scheduled to be held on April 26.</p>.<p>Police said the condition of three more injured persons remains critical.</p>.<p>The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.</p>.<p>So far, 15 people have died, and four remain missing following the explosion.</p>.<p>An estimated 38 people were working at the unit at the time of the incident.</p>.Ex-IPS officers protest in front of police stations, raise slogans against force in Kerala.<p>The search for the missing persons is continuing, as several body parts were recovered during searches conducted on Thursday and Friday.</p>.<p>The recovered body parts will be identified through DNA tests, police said.</p>.<p>Following the accident, Thiruvambadi Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom, the two temples associated with Thrissur Pooram, have decided to scale down the celebrations, while rituals will proceed as usual. </p>