Kerala declares human-animal conflict a 'state-specific disaster'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to declare human-animal conflict as a 'state-specific disaster' in order to take swift action in case of wild animal attacks.

The state cabinet on Wednesday took the decision in the wake of the frequent reports of human-animal conflicts that have killed around ten people in the state over the last two months.

On Wednesday too an autorickshaw driver was killed after a wild boar hit his vehicle in the Malappuram district. Meanwhile, Two persons were killed in separate incidents of human-animal conflict on Tuesday, while another person was killed on Monday, leading to strong protests by local people and opposition parties.