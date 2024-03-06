Kerala declares human-animal conflict a 'state-specific disaster'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to declare human-animal conflict as a 'state-specific disaster' in order to take swift action in case of wild animal attacks.
The state cabinet on Wednesday took the decision in the wake of the frequent reports of human-animal conflicts that have killed around ten people in the state over the last two months.
On Wednesday too an autorickshaw driver was killed after a wild boar hit his vehicle in the Malappuram district. Meanwhile, Two persons were killed in separate incidents of human-animal conflict on Tuesday, while another person was killed on Monday, leading to strong protests by local people and opposition parties.
With human-animal conflicts being declared as a state-specific disaster, the state government will now be able to take swift decisions and actions in cases of wild animals entering human settlements and posing threats. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will also get involved in human-animal conflict mitigation measures.
A state-level committee with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as its head and forest, revenue, local self-government and SC/ST department ministers as members is slated to be formed to give directions on matters related to human-animal conflicts.
A committee headed by ministers-in-charge of each district will be also formed at district levels apart from official level committees. A chief wildlife warden will also be designated as the nodal officer for dealing with human-animal conflict-related matters.
