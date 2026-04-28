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Kerala DGP dismisses reports claiming terrorist presence in Guruvayur

The DGP said that a Kashmiri man found in the temple town on April 22 had been taken into police custody and examined in detail.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsKeralaGuruvayur

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