<p>Thrissur (Kerala): Kerala State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Tuesday dismissed as false reports circulating on certain online platforms claiming the presence of terrorists in the famed temple town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/guruvayur">Guruvayur</a>.</p>.<p>Clarifying the situation, the DGP said that a Kashmiri man found in the temple town on April 22 had been taken into police custody and examined in detail.</p>.<p>“The individual has been verified and appears to have psychological issues. His family and the local police have been contacted, and no extremist links have been found,” Chandrasekhar said.</p>.<p>He added that the man has been hospitalised and will be handed over to the Kashmir police.</p>.'Zombie drug' viral video: Wait, don't forward that!.<p>The DGP’s statement came amid claims on some social media platforms about the presence of terrorists in Guruvayur, a major pilgrimage centre in the state.</p>.<p>Urging media platforms to act responsibly, he called for proper verification with police authorities before publishing or sharing such sensitive information.</p>.<p>Chandrasekhar also assured that stringent, round-the-clock security arrangements are in place in Guruvayur to ensure the safety of devotees and facilitate smooth darshan.</p>.<p>He said additional police personnel would be deployed if required.</p>.<p>The DGP was speaking during his visit to Guruvayur in an interview with the Devaswom’s YouTube channel, which was also shared on its official Facebook page.</p>.<p>Thrissur Range DIG T Narayanan and City Police Commissioner Nakul Aditya were also present. </p>