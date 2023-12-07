Kerala doctor suicide case: Ex-fiance held on charges of suicide abetment, dowry harassment

Police sources said that the suicide note of Dr Shahana and the statements given by her brother about the dowry demand by Dr Ruwise were prima faice evidence against him.

Details of the chata between Shahana and Ruwise are also being retrieved. Dowry Prohibition Act is also likely to be invoked against him.

Dr Shahana and Dr Ruwise were said to be in a relationship for quite sometime and it led to a marriage proposal.

However, Dr Ruwise allegedly backed out as Dr Shahana's family could not afford the huge dowry demanded by Dr Ruwise's family.

The family reportedly demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a luxury car.

Dr Shahana's brother alleged that she was very much depressed over Dr Ruwise backing out from the marriage proposal.

Of late, Kerala witnessed several instances of dowry deaths. A woman was even murdered by her husband using a snake in a bid to siphon off the dowry.