<p>Thiruvananrhapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to impose up to 30 minute power restrictions between 6 pm to 12 midnight in view of the acute power crisis.</p><p>Decline in power production and steep increase in power consumptions due to reasons like heat wave, acute summer leading to increased use of air conditioners and increasing use of electric stoves in view of the LPG shortage caused by West Asia tension were cited as the reasons for the power crisis.</p><p>Opposition Congress accused the left-front government of failure in power management citing the delay in renewing power purchase agreements and other precautionary measures by anticipating the crisis.</p><p>Power Minister K Kirshnankutty countered that the West Asia crisis and heat wave were unexpected and caused a steep increase in power consumption. He expressed hopes that in case of adequate summer showers, the restrictions could be eased. </p><p>He also flayed the protests against setting up new power projects as the state still procures 70 percent of the power requirement from outside.</p>.'War must end': Kerala minister blames West Asia conflict for power crisis in state.<p>Already informal power restrictions were imposed in the state over the last few days for peak load management at night.</p><p>The state recorded the highest daily power consumption of 118.26 million units on April 27. Hence a high-level meeting held on Tuesday decided to impose up to 30 minutes power restriction during the peak hours.</p><p>KSEB also urged the consumers to avoid charging e-vehicles during the peak load hours. Consumers are also advised to minimize use of high power consuming gadgets during the peak hours.</p><p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said that the government was trying to mislead the people by terming power cuts as power restriction and peak load management. </p><p>In effect, people are suffering power failure even as the left-front was making tall claims that no power cuts were imposed in the state in the last ten years.</p><p>The power minister said that during the time of Congress rule up to four hours power cut was imposed in the state.</p>