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Kerala electricity board to impose up to 30 minute power restrictions

KSEB also urged the consumers to avoid charging e-vehicles during the peak load hours.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:09 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:09 IST
India NewsKeralapower crisisKSEB

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