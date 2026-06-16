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Homeindiakerala

Kerala ex-woman DGP Sreelekha raises plagiarism allegation against two Malayalam films

Sreelekha alleged that root stories of recently released Malayalam film 'Dhridam' and 'Bhoothakalam' released in 2022 were based on stories that she earlier published.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:50 IST
KeralaKerala NewsDGPPlagiarism

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