Kerala ex-woman DGP Sreelekha raises plagiarism allegation against two Malayalam films

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala former DGP rank officer and BJP leader R Sreelekha has raised plagiarism allegations over two Malayalam films.</p><p>Sreelekha said in a social media post that the root stories of the recently released Malayalam film 'Dhridam' and 'Bhoothakalam' released in 2022 were based on stories that she earlier published.</p>.'Contested polls on the promise of Mayor post': BJP councillor and ex-Kerala DGP Sreelekha.<p>She said that she incidentally happened to watch 'Dhridam' as it is a police story and felt that the root story of the film was an act of plagiarism of the story 'Karinkudi Police Station' that she wrote a few years back and published in a vernacular magazine and on her youtube channel.</p><p>She also added that the film 'Bhoothakaalam' was also based on a real life incident that she narrated on her Youtube channel in 2021 with the title 'Bhootha Bhavanam'.</p><p>"There is another connection in both the films. Actor Shane Nigam, whom I like very much, is playing lead roles in both the films," said Sreelekha, who is the first woman IPS officer of Kerala and now a BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.</p><p>Director of 'Dhridam' Martin Joseph denied the plagiarism allegation. He said that the story of the film was inspired by a real incident in Wayanad. But there are no similarities in both stories except for some backgrounds. He also said that he came across Sreelekha's story only now.</p>