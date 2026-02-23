<p>In a bid to alleviate the concerns among some sections over the centre introducing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/citizenship-amendment-act-caa">Citizenship (Amendment) Act</a>, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is expediting its decision to bring in a legally valid nativity card.</p><p>A bill in this regard, the Nativity Card bill, was introduced by the state government in the Assembly on Monday, around two months after it was announced. It was referred to the subject committee.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revenue-minister">Revenue minister</a> K Rajan, said that the legislation was being introduced in the backdrop of the centre implementing the CAA unilaterally. He also termed the nativity card bill as a 'historic' and 'rarest of the rare' piece of legislation.</p><p>The minister however clarified that it would be distinct from citizenship under the Constitution. He also reminded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan already categorically said that the CAA would not be implemented in the state.</p><p>While announcing the decision to introduce the nativity card in last December, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> had said that it would be a relief to those facing concerns over citizenship.</p>.Nativity Card | How Kerala is threatening equality and migrant rights.<p>However, BJP leaders had countered that the authority to determine citizenship was with the centre as per the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> and hence the proposed nativity card would have no legal validity with regard to citizenship.</p><p>The nativity card will be replacing the existing nativity certificate. While nativity certificates are issued by village officers on request basis for specific purposes, the proposed nativity card will be issued by tahsildars. The photo-bearing cards can be used as a permanent one for availing various state government services.</p><p>The proposed law provides for issuing nativity cards for persons born in Kerala or has roots in Kerala and not having any foreign citizenship. Providing false information could attract a fine of Rs. 5,000 and up to three months <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prison">imprisonment</a>.</p>