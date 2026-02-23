Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala expedites its 'rarest of the rare' nativity card decision

The nativity card will be replacing the existing nativity certificate.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsKerala NewsIndia PoliticsCAACitizenship

Follow us on :

Follow Us