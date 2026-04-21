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Kerala: Explosions at fireworks unit in Thrissur, many feared killed

Body parts were recovered from the paddy field near the firework making unit.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsKeralaFireThrissurExplosions

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