<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A major mishap occurred at a firework making unit at Thrissur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> on Tuesday.</p><p>Several people were feared killed and many suffered serious burns in the mishap.</p><p>The mishap happened at the unit engaged in making fireworks for the upcoming Thrissur pooram festival. </p><p>Body parts were recovered from the paddy field near the firework making unit. </p>.Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyond recognition.<p>The incident occurred by around 3.30 pm and the explosions continued for a long time. Hence rescue workers were unable to launch a full fledged rescue operation.</p><p>There were unconfirmed reports that three people were killed and eight hospitalised with serious burns.</p><p>There were around 40 workers in the unit. Some of the workers managed to escape with minor burns. Window panes of nearby houses were damaged in the impact of the explosion.</p>