<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Exporters of perishables like vegetables and fruits from Kerala to Gulf countries are feeling the pinch of the conflict in West Asia as the exports have stopped all of a sudden owing to cancellation of flights.</p><p>In the month of Ramadan, exports of fruits and vegetables used to be on the higher side. Hence the impact is more harsh for the exporters.</p>.Malayalis in Gulf countries reach out to NORKA-Roots for assistance .<p>According to the Agricultural Products and Processed Food Exporters' Association (APEXA), around 140 to 150 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were being exported daily to Gulf countries through the four airports in Kerala. It has completely stopped in view of the cancellation of all flights to the region.</p><p>"In view of the Ramadan fasting, fruits like pineapple, banana and plantain were fetching more demand. The average price of the consignments is around 1.5 dollar per kilogram. The exporters are now left with no other option other than selling the products at throw away prices in the local markets," APEXA president Abraham Thomas told DH.</p><p>The processed food exporters are yet to be affected as their consignments are generally shipped through the sea and the products have longer shelf-life.</p><p>Dry fruit traders in the state are concerned that in case the conflict prolongs, it may affect the import of dates as a major chunk of good quality dates are being imported from Iran.</p><p><strong>Saudi bound vessel docks in Kerala</strong></p><p>Zaki Vision, a brand-new off-shore vessel bound to Saudi Arabia from China, was docked in Kollam port in Kerala owing to the tension in the destination region.</p><p>The offshore support vessel was en route from China to Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia. The vessel took shelter in Kollam port due to the adverse situation in West Asia. It will resume its journey once the situation permits. The Saint Kitts and Nevis flag carrier has 12 crew members, all foreign nationals. </p><p>Kollam port authorities said that the permission to dock at the port was given after obtaining clearance from central agencies.</p>