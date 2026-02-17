<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a leading textile shop in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.</p><p>As per initial reports, all the staff and customers were safely evacuated.</p><p>Jayalakshmi Silks at Palayam in Kozhikode city caught fire.</p>.Kozhikode fire: Kerala Minister says deliberate attempt angle would also be probed.<p>Eye-witnesses told local media that as soon as the fire was noticed the staff and customers rushed out of the shop. Later the fire spread to more areas of the multi-storeyed building.</p><p>More fire-fighting units were rushing to the sport to put out the fire.</p><p>The shop was learnt to be fully stocked with textile items in view of the upcoming festivals Ramadan, Easter and Vishu.</p><p>The same shop had caught fire a few years back also.</p>