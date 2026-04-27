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Kerala fireworks explosion: Toll rises to 17

According to Thrissur Medical College police, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh (29) of Kundannur, Thrissur, who was engaged in fireworks manufacturing at Mundathikode, where the explosions occurred on April 21.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsKeralaFireworks

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