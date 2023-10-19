Kerala firm suspends uniform supply to Israeli police citing moral grounds

Thiruvananthapuram: An apparel making firm based out of Kannur in Kerala, which has been in the news for supplying uniforms to the Israeli police since 2015, has decided not to take fresh orders from Israel until peace is restored in the region.

"In light of recent events, bombing of hospital and loss of thousands of innocent lives, we have made a moral decision to not take any further orders to manufacture Israel police uniforms until peace has been restored," Maryan Apparel's managing director Thomas Olickal said in a statement.

Olickal said that the firm would fulfil all previous commitments made to the Israeli police force and expressed hopes that peace would be restored very soon.