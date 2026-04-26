Kerala: Forest department's efforts solve water woes of wild animals in scorching summer

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Palakkad district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/breeding-season-and-summer-trigger-snake-scare-in-kerala-3980101">Kerala </a>is suffering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-allocates-rs-45-crore-to-tackle-water-woes-in-summer-3981052">severe summer </a>leading to acute water scarcity, the wild animals in the region could heave a sigh of relief as the forest department's mission to ensure adequate water in forest has given results.</p><p>In the Dhoni forests in Palakkad, the wild animals are still getting adequate water in ponds and streams in the forest. Similar in the conditions in many forest areas across the state.</p><p>It was as part of the 'mission food, fodder and water' project of the forest department that water bodies in forests were rejuvenated in order to prevent wild animals entering human settlements in search for water. Around 1700 water sources in forests have been rejuvenated to ensure adequate water. </p><p>In Dhoni forest areas, which is close to Palakkad town, one pond was already rejuvenated and nine brush dams were constructed in a stream flowing through the forest areas. As a result, even in the acute summer, water availability in the forests could be ensured. Two more ponds would be dug soon, said Dhoni section forest officer Sasibhooshan R.</p>.Breeding season and summer trigger snake scare in Kerala.<p>"We have rejuvenated a very ancient pond in the forest areas and made it easily accessible to animals by clearing slopes on the banks. Now we could spot the footmarks of various types of animals on the banks," Sashibhooshan told DH.</p><p>He said that as a result of ensuring drinking water and improving vegetation in the forests as well as by setting up solar and hanging-solar fences for around 19 kilometres, the incidents of man-animal conflicts, especially animals destroying crops, could be reduced considerably. The forest department is also constantly patrolling to ensure that wild animals do not enter human settlements.</p><p>Ramadas T K, president of the local panchayat Mundoor, said that even as instances of big animals like elephants and tigers entering human settlements could be contained to certain extent by the forest department's initiatives, monkeys and peacocks continue to pose serious threats to crops.</p>