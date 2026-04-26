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Kerala: Forest department's efforts solve water woes of wild animals in scorching summer

In the Dhoni forests in Palakkad, the wild animals are still getting adequate water in ponds and streams in the forest.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 13:43 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiaPalakkadsummer

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