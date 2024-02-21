Kerala forest officials allegedly stopped at Karnataka border

A team of forest officials and darting experts have been tracking 'Belur Makha' since February 10 after it killed a farmer at Mananthavady in Wayanad. By Monday the elephant reportedly entered the forest areas of Bairakuppa in Karnataka. Hence a team of Kerala forest officials involved in the mission proceeded to the region. But the forest team was stopped by officials of Karnataka at the Bavali checkpost.

"The officials at the Karnataka checkpost said that they got instructions from the top not to allow vehicles of Kerala forest officials," a top forest official of Wayanad told DH.

The Kerala forest officials were also learnt to have taken a video of being stopped at Karnataka checkpost.

'Belur Makhna' was captured by Karnataka forest officials from Hassan and translocated to Bandipur forest region after fixing a radio collar last November.