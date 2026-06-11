Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena seeks time to appear before ED in CMRL case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan's </a>daughter Veena T is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement directorate officials in Kochi on Friday as she sought time citing health reasons.</p><p>Sources said that the ED would be issuing fresh summons to her for a future date even as Veena offered to send the relevant documents through her lawyer.</p>.Kerala CM Vijayan's daughter Veena T quizzed by SFIO over money received from controversial mining firm.<p>Apart from Veena, promoters of the controversial mining firm Cochin Ministers and Rutile Limited (CMRL) are also summoned.</p><p>Veena and her Bengaluru-based IT service firm Exalogic received payments to the tune of Rs 2.7 crore from CMRL while Vijayan was the Chief Minister. It is now under probe by central agencies.</p>.ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s houses, daughter Veena’s firm in CMRL case.<p>CPM is not getting involved in the matter citing that Vijayan had nothing to do with it, even as Congress and BJP allege that it was illegal gratification by the mining firm to Vijayan.</p><p>Veena and CMRL maintain that the payments were made for IT services by Exalogic. </p>