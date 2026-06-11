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Homeindiakerala

Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena seeks time to appear before ED in CMRL case

Apart from Veena, promoters of the controversial mining firm Cochin Ministers and Rutile Limited (CMRL) are also summoned.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsKeralaEDPinarayi Vijayan

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