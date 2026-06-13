Kerala: Free travel for women to begin on June 15 under Priyadarshini scheme in seven bus categories

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC has released a list of bus categories in which free travel for women will be implemented under the Priyadarshini scheme from June 15, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the list, women and transgender people will be able to travel free of charge on seven categories of ordinary buses operated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> State Road Transport Corporation.</p>.<p>The categories covered under the scheme are ordinary, city ordinary, limited stop ordinary, fair-stage ordinary, town-to-town, point-to-point, and gramavandi services.</p>.<p>Officials said stickers will be displayed on eligible buses to help passengers identify services covered under the scheme.</p>.<p>The scheme, one of the five guarantees announced by the UDF during its election campaign, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on June 15.</p>.<p>The government will compensate KSRTC for the expenditure incurred in implementing the scheme.</p>