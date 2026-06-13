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Homeindiakerala

Kerala: Free travel for women to begin on June 15 under Priyadarshini scheme in seven bus categories

The categories covered under the scheme are ordinary, city ordinary, limited stop ordinary, fair-stage ordinary, town-to-town, point-to-point, and gramavandi services.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsKeralaBuses

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