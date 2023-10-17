Kerala garment factory stitches uniforms for Israeli police

The firm which has been supplying uniforms to many other countries has much social relevance too as around 1,300 of the 1,500 employees are women. The firm also provided employment to many who lost their jobs after the beedi industry of Kannur faced a crisis. The Mumbai headquartered firm is run by Malayali businessman Thomas Olickal.

Factory manager of Maryan Apparel, Shijin Kumar told DH that they received orders for supplying around one lakh uniforms to both male and female police personnel of Israel this year also. "We received the first order six years ago. A team from Israel visited our unit and were satisfied by our products. Thereafter we have been getting orders every year," he said.