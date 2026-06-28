Kerala gearing up for major leaps in green hydrogen sector

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After commissioning the first green-hydrogen filling station in South India at Kochi and introducing hydrogen powered buses in the Kochi international airport, Kerala is gearing up for major initiatives ranging from introducing hydrogen-powered buses for public transportation to large scale green-hydrogen production projects.</p><p>While a Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation has been already set up by the state government for steering the initiatives in the green-hydrogen sector, a green hydrogen policy, which will serve as the framework for the state's initiatives in the sector, will be rolled out soon.</p><p>Thrust has been given to the sector by the new Congress-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">United Democratic Front (UDF)</a> government with the revised budget setting a goal of making the state a green hydrogen hub.</p><p>While the country plans to attain net-zero emissions by 2070, Kerala plans to attain net-zero emission by 2050. Green-hydrogen plays a key role in it.</p>.National Green Hydrogen Mission gains momentum with 6.7 Lakh MTPA ammonia supply agreements.<p>Kerala transport minister C P John, who had a first hand feel of the hydrogen powered buses of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation last week, announced the plans to introduce hydrogen powered buses for public transportation in Kerala.</p><p>The Cochin International Airport Limited became the first airport in the country to introduce hydrogen power buses recently, while the first green-hydrogen filling station became operational close to the airport premises recently. </p><p>The major green-hydrogen project proposals under the consideration of the state government include Enfinity Global's Rs 11,025 crore project, Leap Green's Rs. 4,511 crore project, HLC Green's Rs 8,763 crore project and Bhakti Energy's Rs 826 crore.</p><p>Industry major ReNew is also reportedly planning a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/green-hydrogen">green hydrogen</a> project close to the Vizhinjam international port. Projects for green hydrogen generation from municipal solid waste are also under consideration. </p><p>Government sources said that the final decisions on these project proposals would be taken on the basis of the Green hydrogen policy to be rolled out soon.</p>.Assocham seeks incentives for hydrogen-based steelmaking, green finance in FY27 Budget.<p>Many industries in Kerala use grey hydrogen, which contributes to carbon emission. Green hydrogen is generated using energy from conventional renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Hence the carbon emission could be minimized. </p><p>The Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation has already received the nod of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), which is a state government agency under the power department, is the nodal agency for development of green hydrogen initiatives in the state.</p>