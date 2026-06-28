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Kerala gearing up for major leaps in green hydrogen sector

While the country plans to attain net-zero emissions by 2070, Kerala plans to attain net-zero emission by 2050. Green-hydrogen plays a key role in it.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKeralaGreen Hydrogen

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