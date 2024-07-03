Kerala government employees land in trouble for making reels in office

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials at a government office in Kerala have landed in trouble for making a social media reel in office.

Eight officials of the Thiruvalla municipality in Pathanamthitta district have been served show cause notice by the municipality secretary after a reel went viral on social media. It triggered criticism from many for misusing government office.

The 43-second video was made with a popular Malayalam film song in the background. The officials worked at the revenue department