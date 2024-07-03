Kerala government employees land in trouble for making reels in office

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials at a government office in Kerala have landed in trouble for making a social media reel in office.
Eight officials of the Thiruvalla municipality in Pathanamthitta district have been served show cause notice by the municipality secretary after a reel went viral on social media. It triggered criticism from many for misusing government office.
The 43-second video was made with a popular Malayalam film song in the background. The officials worked at the revenue department
The secretary had asked the employees to give an explanation in three days, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated.
The employees said that the reel was made on a Sunday when they came to office to clear additional work. The made it during the lunch break hence there was nobody else present at the office.
Published 03 July 2024, 13:11 IST