Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala government employees land in trouble for making reels in office

Eight officials of the Thiruvalla municipality in Pathanamthitta district have been served show cause notice by the municipality secretary after a reel went viral on social media.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 13:11 IST
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 13:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials at a government office in Kerala have landed in trouble for making a social media reel in office.

Eight officials of the Thiruvalla municipality in Pathanamthitta district have been served show cause notice by the municipality secretary after a reel went viral on social media. It triggered criticism from many for misusing government office.

The 43-second video was made with a popular Malayalam film song in the background. The officials worked at the revenue department

The secretary had asked the employees to give an explanation in three days, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated.

The employees said that the reel was made on a Sunday when they came to office to clear additional work. The made it during the lunch break hence there was nobody else present at the office.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 July 2024, 13:11 IST
India NewsKeralaSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT