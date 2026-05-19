Kerala government forms expert panel to prepare white paper on state finance

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government on Tuesday announced the formation of a special committee to prepare a white paper on Kerala's financial position, following the first UDF Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/kerala-reset-v-d-satheesans-accessible-style-breaks-pinarayi-vijayans-fortress-politics-4008170">V D Satheesan</a>.</p><p>The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of senior Finance Department officials chaired by the chief minister.</p><p>According to a CMO statement, the committee will be headed by former Cabinet Secretary Dr K M Chandrasekhar. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal has been appointed as the Convener.</p>.UDF govt will have 'one of most capable teams', says senior Congress leader K C Venugopal.<p>The panel will also include economist Dr Narayana and Centre for Development Studies (CDS) Director Dr Veeramani as members, the statement said.</p><p>The white paper is expected to provide a clearer picture of the state's financial health and help guide future policy decisions, the statement added.</p><p>The UDF has been alleging that the state's finances were in trouble due to mismanagement under the Left rule, an allegation that was strongly rejected by then Finance Minister K N Balagopal.</p>