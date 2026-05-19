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Homeindiakerala

Kerala government forms expert panel to prepare white paper on state finance

The white paper is expected to provide a clearer picture of the state's financial health and help guide future policy decisions, the statement added.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:39 IST
CongressKeralaIndiaUDFV D Satheesan

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