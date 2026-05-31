Kerala government orders CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case, CPI(M) questions move

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Causing unease within the CPI(M) in Kerala, the newly sworn-in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government has decided to go for a CBI probe into the death of a senior revenue official who died by suicide after being publicly humiliated by a CPI(M) woman leader who levelled corruption allegations against him in Kannur.</p><p>The previous CPI(M) government had strongly objected the family's plea for a CBI probe into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, in a case in which former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, a CPI(M) leader, is an accused.</p><p>The incident that rocked the state occurred in 2024.</p>.Opposition seeks investigation into CJ Roy’s death, cites pressure from Income Tax officials. <p>Divya attended Babu's send-off function at the Kannur Collectorate even though she was not formally invited. She publicly accused Babu of deliberately delaying the nod for a petrol pump application. The following morning, Babu was found hanging at his official residence, and CPI(M) leaders came out with the defence that he had accepted a bribe.</p><p>While Divya was made an accused in the case on charges of abetment of suicide, Babu's family claimed that there were attempts to derail the investigation by fabricating evidence that aimed to show that he had taken bribe. The family's repeated pleas for a CBI probe were strongly opposed by the previous CPI(M) government.</p><p>Babu's family had called on Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan </a>the other day and requested a CBI probe. The family said that the larger conspiracy behind the case had not been investigated.</p><p>The government subsequently decided to order a CBI probe. A formal order in this regard is likely to be issued soon.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CPI(M) criticised the move, with Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh asking whether the Congress government in Kerala has more faith in central agencies than in state agencies.</p>