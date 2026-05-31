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Homeindiakerala

Kerala government orders CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case, CPI(M) questions move

A formal order in this regard is likely to be issued soon.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsCPI (M)

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