Kerala government releases Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry

The decision to release the findings of the report came after the Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal filed by actress Ranjini against an order of single-judge bench allowing the release of report on working conditions of women in the industry.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 09:09 IST

Comments

Following much deliberations and ado over the release of the findings of the Justice Hema Committee, which was formed to study the issues of female artists in the Malayalam industry, the Kerala government on Monday finally released the report, local media said.

The decision to release the findings of the report came after the Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal filed by actress Ranjini against an order of a single-judge bench allowing the release of the report on working conditions of women in the industry.

The committee submitted its report to the government in 2019. Even though the report was filed five years back, the details of the report were not released as it was believed to contain sensitive information.

The State Information Commission had on July 5 directed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) to reasonably disseminate the information in the report while ensuring that it does not compromise the privacy of individuals.

The committee was formed after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam cinema industry.

With PTI inputs

Published 19 August 2024, 09:09 IST
