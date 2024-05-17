Kerala government seeks compensation for man's death in Oman amid Air India Express strike

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday sought the Centre's intervention to secure compensation for the family of a man from the state who recently died in an Oman hospital without his wife by his side, as her flight was repeatedly cancelled amid a strike by Air India Express crew.

In his letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty invited his attention to the "unfortunate incident" that took place in the life of Amrita, wife of Nambi Rajesh who was in a critical condition in Oman hospital when she was trying to travel to be with him.

He said Amrita, hailing from Karamana here, had booked a seat to Oman in an Air India Express flight on May 8, 2024, to see and bring back her husband. She reached the airport to commence her travel, but the flight was cancelled due to the flash strike of the Air India Express crew, he said.