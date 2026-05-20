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Homeindiakerala

Kerala government to scrap Silverline project: CM Satheesan

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said that the notifications regarding land acquisition for the project will be revoked.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsKeralaVD SatheesanSilverline Project

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