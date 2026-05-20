<p>Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan </a>on Wednesday announced that his newly-elected government had decided to scrap the Silverline high-speed rail project, which was an ambitious initiative of the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a> administration.</p><p>In a press conference in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Thiruvananthapuram</a>, Satheesan said that the notifications regarding land acquisition for the project will be revoked. </p>.Free bus ride for women, higher pay for ASHA workers: New Kerala government implements pre-poll promises.<p>Additionally, the government will also recommend withdrawal of the criminal cases lodged against those who opposed the Silverline project, and it will be subject to the court's decision, the chief minister said. </p><p>Further, the cabinet decided to extend the validity of public service commission's rank lists till November 30, as hardly any appointments were made during the election period, Satheesan said.</p>