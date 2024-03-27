Kerala government trying to woo Bengaluru IT firms amid water crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of its efforts to attract more IT firms to Kerala, the state government is exploring the option of enticing IT firms in water crisis-hit Bengaluru to expand their operations to neighbouring Kerala.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said that a team of officials from the state would be deputed to hold discussions with the IT firms in Bengaluru that are looking to expand.

"Many IT companies based in Bengaluru seem to be exploring options for expanding their operations. Kerala has been trying to invite more IT firms by highlighting the favourable factors of the state. Now that the water crisis has become a serious issue in Bengaluru, we would highlight the availability of water in Kerala as a favourable factor. A team of officials would be delegated to hold discussions with the IT firms," Rajeev told DH.