Kerala government's talks with Centre fails to yield any breakthrough

He also said that official level meetings would continue.

The discussions were held as suggested by the Supreme Court while considering a petition filed by Kerala government accusing the Centre of interfering into state's finances.

Kerala government had also staged a demonstration led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi in this regard.

Meanwhile, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Kerala assembly on Thursday also stated that borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) should be also considered as state's liabilities. The CAG also cautioned that increasing off budget borrowings by the state government would lead the state to a debt trap.

The Kerala government has been opposing the Centre's contention that borrowings by KIIFB need to be considered as state's borrowings. Borrowings by KIIFB was one reason cited by the centre for reducing borrowings limits of Kerala.