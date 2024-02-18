Kerala Governor accused minister of violating law

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused state higher education minister R Bindu of violating the law by attending a recent meeting of Kerala University senate.

When reporters sought the Governor's response to the minister's comments on the matter, Khan said that he would not respond to 'criminals'.

The present row is over the minister's participation at a senate meeting on Friday in her capacity as pro-chancellor. The meeting was supposed to be chaired by the vice-chancellor in charge Mohanan Kunnummal and the agenda was to appoint a search committee for the section of vice-chancellor.

Governor said that as chancellor he had authorised the vice-chancellor to convene the senate meeting. Hence the minister's entry to the hall and chairing the meeting as pro-chancellor was illegal and violation of law, he said.