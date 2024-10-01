Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire at event

Sources said that as the Governor bent to light a lamp at the event -- conclusion of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram here -- the end of his shawl caught fire.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:00 IST
India NewsKeralaArif Mohammed Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us