Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire at event

<p>Palakkad, Kerala: A shawl worn by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday caught fire while lighting a lamp at an event here, but it was quickly extinguished, official sources said.</p>.Three female Hanuman langurs escape from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.<p>Sources said that as the Governor bent to light a lamp at the event -- conclusion of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram here -- the end of his shawl caught fire.</p>.<p>"It was quickly extinguished on the spot. No one was injured," sources said.</p>