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Homeindiakerala

Kerala Governor expresses displeasure over partial 'Vande Mataram' play

While the BJP flayed the government for not fully reciting the song, CPI(M) backed the Congress government's stand.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsVande Mataramkerala politicsrajendra arlekar

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