<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar has expressed displeasure over the partial playing of 'Vande Mataram' in the Kerala assembly on Friday ahead of his policy address.</p><p><br>Arlekar said that despite the Lok Bhavan conveying that 'Vande Matram' should be recited in full at functions being attended by the Governor, only a few lines were played by band troupe.</p>.BJP calls partial 'Vande Mataram' rendition in Kerala Assembly an 'insult' to Governor.<p>"We had insisted that whenever the Governor is present as per protocol Vande Mataram has to be recited in full. But they didn't do it. I spoke to the Speaker in this regard. Let us see if they will rectify," Arlekar told reporters.</p><p>It is learnt that the Congress government decided not to fully recite 'Vande Mataram' as the recital of the song in full during the swearing-in ceremony of the V D Satheesan-led Cabinet had triggered a row.</p><p>While the BJP flayed the government for not fully reciting the song, CPI(M) backed the Congress government's stand. </p><p>BJP MLA V Muraleedharan said that the Congress government was succumbing to the interests of outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has no obligation to implement the RSS agenda of singing 'Vande Mataram' in full.</p>