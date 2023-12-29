Kerala Governor-government rift reflects during minsters' swearing-in ceremony

The worsening Governor-government rift in Kerala was visible at the swearing-in ceremony of two ministers on Friday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan giving cold shoulders to each other.

Both Khan and Vijayan did not each other during the function at Raj Bhavan. While the governor left the venue soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister also skipped the usual High Tea at Raj Bhavan soon after the event. Many ministers also skipped the swearing-in ceremony.

Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Indian Congress (Socialist) and K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) were inducted to the cabinet by replacing Minister of Ports Ahammed Devarkovil of Indian National League and Minister for Road Transport Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.