Kerala Governor makes a city tour challenging protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the protest by CPM's students' outfit Students Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday made a surprise visit to the busy streets of Kozhikode.

The Governor, who has been staying at Calicut University guest house since Saturday, visited the busy SM street, popularly known as 'Mitayi Theruvu'. He visited shops, tasted the popular Kozhikode halwa and took pictures with the people, including school students.

The police had a tough time ensuring the Governor's security in view of the SFI's ongoing protest against him. The Governor was learnt to have informed the police not to provide additional security to him.

CPM alleged that the Governor was trying to create provocations with the aim of creating an impression that there was a law and order breakdown in the state.