Kerala Governor makes a city tour challenging protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the protest by CPM's students' outfit Students Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday made a surprise visit to the busy streets of Kozhikode.
The Governor, who has been staying at Calicut University guest house since Saturday, visited the busy SM street, popularly known as 'Mitayi Theruvu'. He visited shops, tasted the popular Kozhikode halwa and took pictures with the people, including school students.
The police had a tough time ensuring the Governor's security in view of the SFI's ongoing protest against him. The Governor was learnt to have informed the police not to provide additional security to him.
CPM alleged that the Governor was trying to create provocations with the aim of creating an impression that there was a law and order breakdown in the state.
The Governor and Chief Minister were involved in strong criticisms and counter criticisms also. Khan said that Vijayan was involved in many murders in Kannur. He (Vijayan) was responsible for the suffering of the people of Kannur for decades. Khan also said that he would not be scared by the threats.
The Chief Minister said that the Governor was behaving in a weird manner by uttering anything and everything. He also said that the centre should intervene to ensure that the centre - state relationship was not spoiled. Vijayan also said that Khan was insulting Kerala by making remarks like 'bloody Kannur'.
Meanwhile, SFI staged demonstrations against the Governor in college campuses across Kerala on Monday. Provoking slogans like 'Don't spit poison or pan parag on campuses' were raised by SFI after the Governor ordered the removal of the posters and banners against him at the Calicut University campus.
A tight police security was also imposed in Calicut university where the Governor is attending a public meeting in the afternoon.