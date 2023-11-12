Kerala Governor seeks additional allocations after criticising govt of extravaganza

Thiruvananthapuram: Even while accusing the CPM government in Kerala of extravagance, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reportedly sought drastic increase in various fund allocations to the Raj Bhavan.

According to reports, the Raj Bhavan demanded that annual allocations for purposes like treating guests, tours, furniture renovation, and office expenses should be enhanced by up to Rs 2.6 crore. The present total allocation is Rs 32 lakh.

Reacting to the reports, the governor told a section of the media that the additional allocations were sought as part of official duties and that Raj Bhavan was not begging.