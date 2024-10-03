Kerala Governor seeks report on CM's statement on 'anti-national activities'

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he has sought a report from the Kerala government on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged statement that proceeds of the gold smuggling were used for anti-national activities.</p><p>Khan told reporters that the Chief Minister's revelation that proceeds from smuggling were being used for anti-national activities was a serious matter. He has asked the government to give detailed report about the people and groups who were involved in it and what were the anti-national acts they were doing in the state. The government would be asked to give the details at the earliest.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies engaging PR agency.<p>Khan also asked why the Chief Minister kept him in the dark about such a serious matter.</p><p>"The Chief Minister said by presenting figures at a press conference on September 21 that smuggling cases in Malappuram were high and now he specifically said that the money from it was being used for anti-national activities. What action did the government take against it? It is the duty of the government to inform the people about those who are working against the nation and what are the anti-national acts they are doing," Khan said.</p><p>The Governor also flayed the Chief Minister for not taking action against anyone for the lapses in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/three-level-probe-ordered-by-cabinet-into-thrissur-pooram-disruption-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-3217883">conduct of Thrissur Pooram.</a></p><p>The Governor said that though he had earlier sought a report from the state government on P V Anvar MLA's statement that he had tapped phone calls of many ministers and prominent persons, so far the government did not give any report.</p>