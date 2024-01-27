Kerala Governor stages wayside protest as SFI activists show him black flags, war of words continue with CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Governor-government rift in Kerala took a turn for the worse Saturday with the Centre deciding to give Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) security to the Governor after he protested on the street alleging that the police was failing to act properly against student activists of the ruling CPM who waved black flags and hit his vehicle.

Strongly reacting to the development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that some RSS activists in Kerala were already having protection and the Centre might have considered that Khan also needed to be considered among such people.

"Khan should undergo a health check up to see if he had any health issues that prompt him to act in such manners," Vijayan said.

The Governor accused the police of maintaining double-standards in dealing with stirs against the Chief Minister and the protest against him. He told reporters that it was the Raj Bhavan that informed the Centre about the security issues and the Centre only decided to give CRPF security cover. "Had it been the chief minister's vehicle, the police would not have even allowed the agitators to gather with black flags," Khan said.

The dramatic developments on Saturday took place at Nilamel in Kollam district in the forenoon. Activists of Students' Federation of India (SFI) waved black flags and shouted slogans against the governor accusing him of saffronising the state's higher education sector.

Immediately the Governor's car was stopped and he came out shouting at the activists and the police. He remained on the street for about one and a half hour until the police registered a case against the SFI activists and produced FIR copy and held the agitators. He also informed the Centre about the situation and rang up the state police chief to express his anger.

Khan said that the protesters tried to attack him by hitting his car, following which he got out of the car. Despite being more in number, Khan alleged the police did not act properly.

The Chief Minister said that the governor's action of stepping down from vehicle and confronting agitators were against the security norms as well the accepted principles of democracy. He also said that CRPF could not do anything more than what police had been doing to ensure Khan's protection.

Last month in a similar incident too, Khan had got out of his car and confronted SFI activists who had waved black flags at him. SFI has been staging protests against the Governor accusing him of nominating BJP-RSS sympathisers in the universities.

Kerala has been witnessing Governor- government rift for some time. The governor even read only the opening and concluding remarks of the government's policy address in the Assembly last week.

Khan and Vijayan have not even been greeting each other at ceremonies like the Republic day celebrations, which triggered criticisms of being kiddish from both sides.