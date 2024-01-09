Kerala Governor visits Idukki amidst protests by LDF, SFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the hartal by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front as well as protest call by CPM's student outfit SFI, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited Idukki in Kerala on Wednesday.

While LDF staged protest marches ahead of the Governor's visit, SFI activists waved black flags at the Governor. Daring the protest call, the Governor walked towards the people and greeted them.

Khan said that he can't be scared by protests. He also said that attempts to pressurise him would not work and he won't remain as a rubber stamp.

Khan visited Idukki to attend a function organised by the local traders' outfit.