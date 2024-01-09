Kerala Governor visits Idukki amidst protests by LDF, SFI activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the hartal by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front as well as protest call by CPM's student outfit SFI, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited Idukki in Kerala on Wednesday.
While LDF staged protest marches ahead of the Governor's visit, SFI activists waved black flags at the Governor. Daring the protest call, the Governor walked towards the people and greeted them.
Khan said that he can't be scared by protests. He also said that attempts to pressurise him would not work and he won't remain as a rubber stamp.
Khan visited Idukki to attend a function organised by the local traders' outfit.
LDF staged the protest against the Governor accusing him of delaying nod to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill that was passed by the assembly in September.
It empowers the government to give relaxation in the restriction that land assigned by the government should be used only for agriculture and housing purposes.
Even as the stated purpose of the amendment was to help the high range farmers with small extents of land, there were allegations that it was aimed at helping vested interest lobbies.
The Governor received petitions against the amendment and he had forwarded those to the government seeking remarks. But the government did not give any reply to those and hence the Governor is yet to give his nod to the Bill.