Kerala Governor’s meeting with officials sparks row with the state government

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of government officials held by <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Thursday has invited the wrath of the Congress-led government, as the government was kept in the dark about the meeting.</p><p>Lok Bhavan clarified that the meeting of vice-chancellors, higher education officials, and representatives of various voluntary organisations was held to discuss International Yoga Day.</p><p>The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement that the Chief Secretary had sent a letter to Lok Bhavan conveying the state government’s displeasure over the holding of the meeting. The government came to know about the meeting only through media reports.</p>.Kerala Governor expresses displeasure over partial 'Vande Mataram' play.<p>The Lok Bhavan was also asked to be cautious while holding such meetings of government officials in the future, as meetings with government officials come under the executive domain of the state government, said the statement from the CMO.</p><p>Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> criticised the Governor’s move, saying it was anti-constitutional for the Governor to hold meetings with officials. He said it could be an attempt to run a parallel administration.</p><p>Vijayan also flayed the silence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan on the matter. He added that the previous Left Front government had opposed the then Governor from convening a meeting with the Chief Secretary and State Police Chief. Vijayan was the Chief Minister at the time.</p>