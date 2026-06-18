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Homeindiakerala

Kerala Governor’s meeting with officials sparks row with the state government

The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement that the Chief Secretary had sent a letter to Lok Bhavan conveying the state government’s displeasure over the holding of the meeting.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 18:15 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanVD Satheesan

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