<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the proposal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala to allow up to three days menstrual leave for school students has been generally welcomed, it has also triggered a row over 'menstrual dignity'.</p><p>Noted women personalities like Kerala's first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha, who is now a BJP leader, and IUML senior woman leader Noorbina Rasheed are among those who raised concerns over the move.</p><p>Sreelekha said that giving three days menstrual leave could go against the efforts to empower women. Giving menstrual leave could let others know when a student is having menstruation. Is that menstrual dignity? Isn't that a shame, she asked in a social media post.</p> .Kerala plans three-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls, six months maternity leave for women in unorganised sectors.<p>She also added that instead of giving leave, sufficient support systems napkin vending machines should be ensured at schools.</p><p>With Sreelekha's social media post inviting criticisms that menstruation was not something to be ashamed of, she came out with a clarification that what she termed shameful was not menstruation, but the government's policy of making a hype over the plans to give menstruation leaves by terming it as 'menstrual dignity'.</p><p>Noorbina Rahseed, a top leader of IUML's women wing Vanitha League, said that the menstruation leave could affect the privacy of students. The authorities should ensure that the privacy of girls are not affected while allowing menstrual leave, she said.</p> .<p>Meanwhile, education minister N Samsudheen said that the menstrual leave would be provided only as an optional one. "The policy was initiated considering the difficulties faced by many students during menstruation. In case of any different opinion about giving the leave, the government will consider that too," he said.</p><p>The plan to give menstrual leave for school students was announced in the first policy address of the UDF government on Friday. Kerala is considered to be the first state to initiate menstrual leave at school level. Kerala and many other states already introduced menstrual leave at college level.</p>