Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt 3-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls triggers debate on 'menstrual dignity'

Noted women personalities like Kerala's first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha, who is now a BJP leader, and IUML senior woman leader Noorbina Rasheed are among those who raised concerns over the move.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsCongressKerala NewsUnited Democratic Front

Follow us on :

Follow Us