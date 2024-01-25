Kerala govt advocates new dam in Mullaperiyar for downstream safety

It said the dam's front and rear faces are constructed of uncoursed rubble masonry in lime mortar and the central core constructed with lime-surkhi concrete.

"Taking into account the excessive and erratic rainfall and floods during the monsoon seasons in 2018-2021, particularly in Idukki district, the only solution lies in constructing a new dam which assures water to Tamil Nadu and safety to the people of Kerala living in the downstream region," it said.