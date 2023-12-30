Kerala govt asks SC to lay down guidelines on Governor's power on reservation of bills

The court had on November 20, 2023, issued notice seeking a response over the delay in clearing bills.

After the notice, the governor reserved seven out of the eight bills for the consideration of the President, without examining each one of the bills and giving reasons as to why it was thought necessary to reserve them.

Of these, three bills had remained pending for more than two years, and three more in excess of a full year.

"A number of states have been facing a problem of the Governors keeping Bills pending for inordinate periods of time without exercising the power under Article 200 of the Constitution, thus sometimes rendering ineffective the Legislative Assemblies of the States," the plea said.

Further eight bills (including a money bill) were also passed by the State Legislature in August-September, 2023, which were also pending before the governor, and therefore it became necessary to seek the permission of the court, when the writ petition was taken up for hearing on November 29, 2023, to amend the writ petition, it said.

The state government said that the governor is conferred only with limited power, and cannot act arbitrarily, and must give reasons while acting under Article 200.