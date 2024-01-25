Kerala govt criticises Centre's fiscal approach; highlights low alcohol tax contribution

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Centre's fiscal approach towards the state, noting that the state had to seek a solution to the financial impasse in the Supreme Court.

The state government also clarified that only 3.7 per cent of Kerala's own tax revenue comes from alcohol, which is one of the lowest percentages among all states, contrasting with those where it can be as high as 22 per cent.

These were part of the customary policy address which was presented before the State Assembly by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Khan swiftly concluded the address by reading out only its final paragraph.

Khan read, "My Government places the considered opinion before the Union Government that Kerala should be ensured it's well deserved share in the distribution of taxes. My Government views with concern the holding back of eligible grants and share of assistance in Centrally Sponsored Schemes."

"My Government is put to added liquidity stress because of the retrospective cut in borrowing limits, which is not in accordance with the accepted recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. This stand of the Union Government needs an early reconsideration," reads the document, copies of which were distributed to the media after the Governor's brief address.