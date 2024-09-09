Kerala govt gives back beloved teachers to Wayanad landslide survived students

Recovering the children from the trauma of the landslide, which even orphaned many of them, being a priority, general education minister V Sivankutty himself assured the students that their wish would be considered.

Both Salini and Aswathy, who were transferred from the school a couple of months back, have been reposted to the Mundakkai lower primary school.

As Salini reached the school on Friday the students ran towards her and hugged her emotionally. Salini too turned emotional, especially since many of her beloved students lost their lives in the landslide, while many lost their parents and siblings.

Shalini's bonding with the children was so strong that she had even dressed up in school uniform and rode a cycle carrying some children on the school ground earlier. The video footage had gone viral.

"The prime focus will be to bring the children out of the trauma caused by the landside," Shalini told a section of the media who called on her.

Sharing a report of Shalini teacher's return to school, education minister Sivankutty posted on facebook that the students' wish to return their favourite teacher has been fulfilled.