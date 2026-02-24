<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/left-democratic-front-ldf">Left Democratic Front</a> government in Kerala on Tuesday announced to increase the upper age limit for all the government job aspirants to apply for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-public-service-commission">Kerala Public Service Commission's</a> (KPSC) recruitment tests to 40 from 36.</p><p>A statement from the chief minister's office said that four year increase in the upper age limit would be applicable to all categories of candidates.</p>.Karnataka cabinet nod for 5-year age relaxation in govt jobs.<p>The move came amidst widespread criticisms that many rank lists of the KPSC were getting exhausted even without making any appointments. This triggered widespread resentment among the job seekers who even staged demonstrations the other day.</p><p>Hence the LDF government's decision could be interpreted as a move to please the job seekers ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assembly-election">assembly polls</a>.</p>