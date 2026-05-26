<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a> announced "Project Zero" on Tuesday, an anti-corruption initiative to eradicate corruption at all levels of administration in the state with public participation and strengthened vigilance measures.</p><p>The minister said the government's objective was to transform Kerala into a completely corruption-free state.</p><p>Chennithala said the initiative would make sure that citizens receive services from government offices without having to pay bribes.</p><p>"At present, in many offices, even certificates are issued only after paying bribes. That will be strictly curbed," he informed.</p>.Kerala HM Ramesh Chennithala announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign.<p>"Together, let's build a corruption-free Kerala. We have zero tolerance towards corruption. We want to eradicate corruption at all levels. That is the motto of the government," he said to reporters.</p><p>The minister further said systems would be put in place for people to report incidents of corruption, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.</p><p>He said authorities would maintain strict surveillance over corrupt officials and leaders and warned that nobody involved in corruption would be spared.</p><p>Noting that cyber crimes and digital corruption were on the rise, Chennithala said strong measures would be taken to identify such centres and prevent technologically driven corrupt practices.</p><p>He said the objective of the initiative was not merely to act after corruption occurs, but to prevent it at the source itself, with the VACB functioning as a strong deterrent.</p><p>The minister also announced that the 1969 Vigilance Manual would be revised in accordance with present-day requirements. A draft of the revised manual has already been prepared and would soon be cleared after examination, he added.</p><p>He further said the vigilance mechanism in the state would be strengthened and that more trap cases would be registered as part of intensified anti-corruption efforts.</p><p>"If the project gets adequate support from the people, it will become a revolution in the state," the minister added.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>