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Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt launches ‘Project Zero’ to crack down on corruption, digital graft

Chennithala said the initiative would make sure that citizens receive services from government offices without having to pay bribes.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsKeralaRamesh Chennithala

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