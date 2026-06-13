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Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

He said, 'The government must undertake stronger precautionary and awareness measures. That has not happened so far, and it should happen immediately.'
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanNipah

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