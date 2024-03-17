Kerala govt releases slew of dues ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Just ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the cash-strapped left-front government in Kerala released a slew of dues to lakhs of people, at least partially.

The move could be considered as a bid to ensure that any anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government did not affect the prospects of the left-front candidates.

Of the five months due in social welfare pension of Rs. 1,600 per month to over 60 lakh beneficiaries, two months dues are being released. Recently only one month due was given.