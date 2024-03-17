Kerala govt releases slew of dues ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Just ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the cash-strapped left-front government in Kerala released a slew of dues to lakhs of people, at least partially.
The move could be considered as a bid to ensure that any anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government did not affect the prospects of the left-front candidates.
Of the five months due in social welfare pension of Rs. 1,600 per month to over 60 lakh beneficiaries, two months dues are being released. Recently only one month due was given.
Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan tweeted, "Started distributing social welfare pensions for the festive season of Vishu, Ramzan and Easter The distribution of one instalment is already underway, and with the release of Rs. 3,200 more in two instalments, beneficiaries will be getting Rs. 4,800 during this season. This aids many in need and is a testament to the LDF government’s resolve to ensure the welfare of all."
A two percent hike in dearness allowance has been announced for government employees. One instalment of the due to government pensioners on account of pension revision is also being released.
Support price of rubber was increased by Rs. 10 per kilogram as announced in the budget. Orders for releasing various other dues were also learnt to be issued just ahead of the announcement of the polls.
(Published 17 March 2024, 16:09 IST)