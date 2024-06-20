Kerala govt seeks pre-deployment of 9 NDRF teams in anticipation of heavy rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram: Expecting heavy rainfall and strong winds in the state in the coming days, the Kerala government has requested pre-deployment of nine NDRF teams in the southern state, the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in its statement, said the government has sought pre-deployment of the teams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts of the state.

It also said that a 24x7 NDRF control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the state's emergency operation control room.