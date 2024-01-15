Kerala govt seeks state Congress-led UDF's support for joint stir against Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM government in Kerala has sought the support of opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in staging a joint stir against the Centre at Delhi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the suggestion at a meeting with opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Sathesan said that the opposition could take a decision only after consulting all coalition parties in the UDF. He also added that the opposition did not subscribe to the government's version that policies of the centre were the only reasons for the state's financial crisis. Lapses on the part of the state in tax collection, delay in taking up matters with the centre and fiscal mismanagement are also reasons for the state's financial crisis, Satheesan told reporters.