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Kerala govt should take precautions against future wildlife attacks: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan was speaking to reporters after meeting a child who suffered injuries in an elephant attack at Chinnakanal in Idukki district.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:47 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticswildlifePinarayi Vijayan

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