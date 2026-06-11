Kerala govt should take precautions against future wildlife attacks: Pinarayi Vijayan

<p>Kottayam(Kerala): Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, on Thursday said the state government should take all necessary precautions to prevent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife">wildlife</a> attacks on people.</p><p>Vijayan was speaking to reporters after meeting a child who suffered injuries in an elephant attack at Chinnakanal in Idukki district earlier this week and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College.</p><p>The child's 37-year-old mother, Mari, was killed in the attack.</p>.Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena seeks time to appear before ED in CMRL case.<p>The incident occurred when the woman was on her way to drop her son off at school.</p><p>Vijayan said the doctors were confident the child would recover soon.</p><p>He also expressed hope that the government will quickly take the steps it is required to in such matters.</p><p>"Effective decisions need to be taken in the matter. The steps are already taken by the previous administration need to be continued properly. Taking necessary precautions to prevent future wildlife attacks against people is most important. The government has to take all the requisite steps for that," the Marxist veteran said.</p><p>He said the issue should be viewed seriously instead of making statements like 'the elephant does not know there has been a change in government'.</p><p>Vijayan was referring to the recent remarks by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on the issue of elephant attacks.</p>