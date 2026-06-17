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Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt won't withdraw from PMSHRI; will implement it conditionally: CM VD Satheesan

He claimed that the UDF only opposed how the agreement was signed, allegedly by keeping the CPI ministers in the then Cabinet "in the dark".
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:32 IST
KeralaIndia

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