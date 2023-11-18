Kerala govt's month-long public outreach programme from today

Over one month long public outreach programme of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will begin on Saturday from Kasargod in the north and end on December 24 in Thiruvananthapuram in the south.
The event titled 'Nava Kerala Sadas' is the second such major public outreach initiative of the CPM government. A four part regional review meeting to review implementation of government programmes and law and order situation was held in September - October.
Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front is boycotting the programmes alleging that the outreach programmes are election campaigns of the left-front using public money in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Congress and BJP had also announced stirs against the government raising various corruption allegations.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues will tour all 140 constituencies and receive petitions from the people and hold discussions with people's representatives in the 'Nava Kerala Sadas'. Decisions would be taken on petitions within four weeks. A team of senior officials would be also accompanying the Chief minister and ministers.
The Chief Minister said in a statement that the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' also aims at conveying to the people how Kerala was overcoming attempts by certain quarters to sabotage state's progress as well as to gather public opinion on state's development needs.
Kannada and Tulu film personalities would be attending the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' inaugural function at Paivalike near Manjeshwar in Kasargod.
Meanwhile, the state government on Friday started disbursing one month social welfare pension of Rs. 1,600 each to the over 60 lakh beneficiaries. Four month social welfare pensions were due and there were widespread criticisms of extravaganza by the government despite the acute financial crunches. Hence the decision to disburse the one month social welfare pension due on the eve of the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' could be considered as a damage control move.