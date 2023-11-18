Kerala govt's month-long public outreach programme from today

Over one month long public outreach programme of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will begin on Saturday from Kasargod in the north and end on December 24 in Thiruvananthapuram in the south.

The event titled 'Nava Kerala Sadas' is the second such major public outreach initiative of the CPM government. A four part regional review meeting to review implementation of government programmes and law and order situation was held in September - October.

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front is boycotting the programmes alleging that the outreach programmes are election campaigns of the left-front using public money in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Congress and BJP had also announced stirs against the government raising various corruption allegations.